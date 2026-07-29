2026 CWG: Harjinder's record lifts, Gulveer's historic run add silver sheen to India's campaign

GLASGOW: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur and long-distance star Gulveer Singh emerged as India's standout performers, pushing themselves to the limit to clinch hard-fought silver medals, while three Indian boxers punched their way into the semifinals to guarantee the country more podium finishes at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

Harjinder, standing just 5ft 3in, produced the performance of her career to claim silver in the women's 69kg category.

The 29-year-old rewrote the Commonwealth Games record twice each in both the snatch and clean and jerk, upgrading the bronze she had won in the 71kg category at Birmingham four years ago and delivering India's seventh weightlifting medal of the Games.

India are currently placed ninth in the medal standings with two gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, taking their overall tally to 12.

Australia continued to dominate the table, sitting comfortably at the top with 33 gold, 17 silver and 27 bronze medals for a commanding total of 77 medals.

The diminutive Harjinder lifted like a champion, but even her extraordinary effort was eclipsed by Canada's Charlotte Simoneau, who produced a breathtaking display to dominate the competition.

Harjinder first broke the Games record in the snatch with a 99kg lift before improving it to 101kg with a confident final attempt.

She then continued her record-breaking spree in the clean and jerk, successfully lifting 123kg before raising the bar to 126kg for a total of 227kg.