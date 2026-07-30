After memorable Wimbledon debut, Srishti eyes better outings

CHENNAI: Coco Gauff, Leander Paes, Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna. These were the names that got young 13-year-old Srishti Kiran on the edge of her seat, whenever they took the court. By watching them play, Srishti’s eyes are locked onto the screen, as she learns how they serve, volley and make use of their feet. And a few weeks ago, Srishti — highest ranked player amongst U13 players — got to meet all three of them, at the Mecca of tennis. Wimbledon. Srishti narrowly missed the semifinals of Wimbledon’s U14 championships. She won two group games, before losing to Lyubov Pronenko 7-6(5), 5-7(10) , and lost the consolation round match to Wang Jiayi of China.

“I got to play with the same balls and the same courts as the pros and I got to meet a lot of them. It was also a good experience because I know now how hard I need to work to get into the Grand Slams,” she told this daily from Paris, where she took part in the Open Stade Francais event. But the best part of her trip in London came from meeting Gauff. “She knew me because I got to introduce myself to her. Then, we got to talk about our matches and I got to wish her good luck,” she said.

On the court, Srishti went down fighting to her opponent. “I was down 0-4 and then I won the first set. And then, I was up 5-3 in the second set and then I started puking on the court due to which I lost in the super tie-break,” she said.