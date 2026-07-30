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CWG 2026: India eighth after Day 7; Australia lead with 103 medals

Australia continued to lead the standings with 103 medals (47-21-35).
CWG 2026: Gavit strikes gold as India add three medals on Day 7, six boxers assure podium finishes
CWG 2026: Gavit strikes gold as India add three medals on Day 7, six boxers assure podium finishes(Photo | ANI)
PTI
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GLASGOW: Following is the medal tally after the completion of India's campaign on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, here.

India were eighth with three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals, taking their overall tally to 15.

Australia continued to lead the standings with 103 medals (47-21-35).

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

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1. Australia 47 21 35 103

2. Canada 14 11 14 39

3. England 12 27 17 56

4. Scotland 9 7 7 23

5. Nigeria 7 5 2 14

6. SA 6 8 8 22 7

7. Malaysia 6 2 3 11

8. India 3 9 3 15

9. NZ 3 7 4 14

10. Jamaica 3 0 1 4

11. Wales 2 5 8 15

12. Kenya 2 2 2 6

13. N.Ireland 1 2 4 7

14. Jersey 1 1 0 2

15. Samoa 1 1 0 2

16. Cameroon 1 0 0 1

17. Cyprus 0 3 2 5

18. Uganda 0 2 1 3

19. Singapore 0 2 0 2

20. Ghana 0 1 0 1

21. Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1

22. Nauru 0 0 2 2

23. IOM 0 0 1 1

24. PNG 0 0 1 1

25. Rwanda 0 0 1 1

26. Trinidad and Tobago  0 0 1 1.

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CWG 2026