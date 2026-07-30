London Olympic medallist Narang launches free pellet project 'Avasar'

CHENNAI: In an athlete’s career there are two marks that never leave them – the scores/timings and the date. It’s a day that changes their lives forever. For Gagan Narang, July 30 is that date. On this very day in 2012 he won his Olympic bronze – the medal missing from his impressive CV. Considered one of the most gifted shooters the country has ever produced, Gagan kept raising the bar on the international circuit. From world championships, world records (perfect scores) to Olympics, he had left an indelible mark. In the process he has gained enough experience to share with the young generation.

Gun for Glory is one such project but on July 30, in the memory of his loving mother, he launched another programme very close to his heart -- Avsar. It is part of project Amarjeet, named after his late mother and is aimed at distributing 1000 tins – of 500 pellets each – free of cost to aspiring young shooters. Project Amarjeet itself is a novel initiative launched a couple of months ago. “Our vision is to make Avsar the largest pellet donation movement in the world,” he said. Project Amarjeet is run by Gagan and his wife Annu Raj Singh.

Gagan explained his logic behind this quite succinctly. “As an athlete, I know that talent alone is never enough,” he said. “Every dream needs opportunity, and every opportunity comes at a cost. When I started my journey, even something as basic as pellets for training was not always easy to access. Looking back, I realised there are still thousands of young shooters across India facing the very same challenge today.”