Jersey blues: Criticism from all quarters as Hockey India change kit colour to saffron

BENGALURU: As soon as Hockey India changed colours from blue to saffron, former players and officials led the criticism. On Thursday it tool a political turn with leaders voicing their concern in Parliament and on X.

Former India captain who led India to gold at Moscow Olympics V Baskaran said that it was laughable as blue is associated with not just the country but also the players' emotions. Another former captain Viren Rasquinha too spoke about the emotions players share with the colour blue.

"I will go even further. When you see blue, you immediately associate that colour with Indian hockey. You know which was the first Indian sports team to wear blue? The hockey team. We have always worn some shade of blue or white," said Baskaran. "Our legendary Olympic teams and players brought laurels to the country with that colour. All the other teams, including the cricket team, adopted the blue at a time when we had already worn it for decades. I do not know why they (Hockey India) have done it. And even if they wanted to do it, I do not agree with the timing — so close to the World Cup — one bit."

That seems to be the most jarring bit about the entire exercise. The timing of it with the World Cup's first match scheduled on August 15.