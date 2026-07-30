Neeraj, Rohit and Yashvir enter CWG javelin final as gusty winds foil automatic qualification

GLASGOW: Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra, along with two other Indians, advanced to the Commonwealth Games men's javelin throw final after finishing among the top 12 in the qualification round as strong, shifting winds prevented athletes from achieving the automatic qualifying mark here on Thursday.
Chopra, who won the javelin throw title in 2018, finished fifth with a best effort of 79.61m, while Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yashvir Singh (78.36m) ended the qualification in ninth and 10th positions respectively to ensure a full Indian contingent in the medal round.
The 28-year-old Chopra, who was the last thrower in each round, did not take his third and final attempt as he had already secured his place in the final.
With a steady headwind and temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius making conditions difficult throughout the event, none of the competitors managed to breach the automatic qualification mark of 84m. As a result, the top 12 athletes progressed to the final round, which will be held on Friday.
"The conditions were not the best for javelin throwers. It was not only cold but also windy. And the wind was coming from all directions... it was really hard to assess which side it would come from. Lots of throwers were struggling today, no automatic qualification," Chopra told reporters after the event.
"It was difficult to keep ourselves warm also. We were trying to understand the conditions during the warm-up throws, but nobody was able to decode them. The athletes put in a lot of effort, but the wind dictated terms. A lot of them will be unhappy today because I don't think anyone would be satisfied with their throw," Chopra added.
Only four competitors managed to breach the 80m mark.
Sri Lanka's in-form Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, winner of the Doha and Rome Diamond League meetings this season, topped the qualification with a first-round throw of 82.84m.
Last edition silver medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second with a best throw of 81.29m.
"I am really happy that I qualified and I will try for gold tomorrow. This seems to be my luck year," Pathirage said.
Paris Olympics gold medallist and defending champion Arshad Nadeem (78.63m) of Pakistan and reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott (78.26m) of Trinidad and Tobago also made it to the final after finishing seventh and 11th respectively.
Kenya's Julius Yego, who won gold in the 2014 edition and bronze in the 2022 Birmingham Games, failed to make the cut after finishing 13th with 74.50m.
Sporting a beanie in the chilly Glasgow weather, Chopra drew the loudest cheers from the crowd at the picturesque Scotstoun Stadium but took a measured approach in testing conditions.
The former world champion opened with a modest 76.28m, which placed him sixth after the first round. He improved to 79.61m with his second effort to move up to fifth. He chose not to take his final attempt.
"I am happy that I qualified, it was really cold and windy. The 79m throw was okay, the goal was to qualify for the final and do well there," Chopra said.
Yashvir, whose season and personal best is 83.72m, also built steadily through the competition. The 24-year-old opened with 73.89m, improved to 74.45m in the second round and then registered 78.36m with his final attempt to seal qualification.
Rohit, who has a season and personal best of 87.05m, began with a throw of 77.04m before improving to 78.37m in his second attempt. He also chose not to take the final attempt.
Chopra has returned from a lower back injury that has troubled him since September last year. The injury delayed his return until the Doha Diamond League in June, where he finished fourth with 85.69m, below his usual lofty standards.