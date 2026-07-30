'What is logic of orange?': Former hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha questions colours of new India jersey

NEW DELHI: Former hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha questioned Hockey India's decision to have the national team wear an orange jersey, saying the team's identity and legacy have always been associated with the colour blue.

The former Olympian's remarks came after Hockey India unveiled the new jerseys for the senior men's and women's teams on July 27, ahead of the upcoming FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups.

The men's tournament is scheduled to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30, while the women's tournament will take place from August 15 to 30.

Expressing his disappointment on X, Viren wrote, "I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for (hockey emotes). But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?"