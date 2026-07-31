2026 CWG: Once nicknamed khajur for his lean physique, Harsh becomes 1st Indian male judoka to win CWG gold

CHENNAI: Harsh Singh was hardly five when decided to enrol himself in Victory Judo Academy located in Kakrola village of South-West Delhi. Born in a daily-wage labourer's family, Harsh was a bundle of energy and used to play in the neighbourhood for hours. That is when he saw his friends training at the judo centre. That one knock on the door of the academy changed Harsh's life forever. He not only got a way to channelise his limitless energy but also found a career that would eventually give him name and fame. Of course, because of his modest background, the coaches and other staff at the academy took care of his diet and kit.

The 23-year-old from Delhi on Friday added a new chapter to his blossoming judo career when he became the first male judoka from the country to clinch a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Competing in the -60kg weight category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Harsh defeated Chikondi Kathewera of Malawi by Ippon in the round of 16. He than overpowered Alan Monthouel of Vanuatu by Ippon in the quarterfinal. The semifinal against Pedro Carlos Antun of Australia turned out to be a relatively tougher bout but the Indian judoka won it by Waza-Ari to enter the final. In the summit clash, Harsh defeated another Australian opponent 10-0 finish on top of the podium.

Hemant Rathee, Harsh's childhood coach, still remembers the day when the boy approached him requesting for admission in the academy. "He followed his friends to the academy. I had seen him playing in the neighbourhood. He was always at some or other kind of mischiefs but has a lot of energy so I decided to use it in the sport," an elated Rathee reminisced.