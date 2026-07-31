Sports facility in government school in Haryana to CWG podium in Glasgow: Fast-rising boxer Ankush's tale

CHENNAI: From a sports facility in a government school in Haryana to podium in Glasgow, it has been an incredible journey for young pugilist Ankush Panghal. On Friday, his combination of punches rattled his Canadian opponent so much that by the time the final bell rang, there was no ambiguity on the decision. In the red corner, the southpaw stood with a clenched fist and a smile.



The way things have panned out at the Commonwealth Games this edition, Indian boxers have had one incredible run so far. Ankush (men's 80kg) was one of the Indians who stood out on the day as he outclassed Joshua Ofori to earn himself a chance to take a shot at gold.



One of the young faces in the team, Ankush has had a rapid rise ever since he took up the sport nine years ago. Like many from Haryana, considered a cradle of boxing, Ankush's tale is also about grit, discipline. A boxer with humble roots who has exploded to the scene in recent months to become one of the talents to keep a close eye on.



When he got initiated to the sport at the age of 11, the facilities were bare minimum. He used to train at a government school at Gangwa village in Hisar under the close watch of Pradeep Sawant. A ring was a far cry. Kits were basic but what he had in abundance was discipline and immense hunger to learn and grow. "Even now I don't have a boxing ring, I just train them just like that. It is like an open ground. I have 24 students at the moment," the coach said.



"He was a highly keen student. He has always had good grasping power. He used to pick up stuff fast. He became a national champion (school nationals (U-14) for the first time when he was just 14."

That success helped him land a monthly stipend under Khelo India scheme. Then he went on to do well in nationals and internationals (junior, youth) before capturing medals at the World Cup finals and senior nationals. Now he has more support as Olympic Gold Quest takes care of his needs and he's also part of the Army Sports Institute, where he gets top-class coaching and training.

