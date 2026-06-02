Dutch legend Taeke Taekema joins Indian women's hockey team for specialised drag-flick camp

Legendary Dutch drag-flick specialist Taeke Taekema has joined the Senior Indian Women's Hockey Team for a specialised training camp aimed at enhancing drag-flicking and penalty-corner execution during the team's ongoing tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The former Netherlands international has been brought in as part of India's preparations for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, scheduled to be held in Auckland from June 15 to 21. Working alongside Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, Taekema will focus on sharpening the team's set-piece efficiency and strengthening key aspects of its overall game.

Indian drag-flickers Deepika, Lalthantluangi and Annu are among the players participating in the intensive sessions, which are designed to improve penalty-corner conversion rates and boost the team's attacking output ahead of a crucial international campaign.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest drag-flickers in hockey history, Taekema enjoyed a distinguished international career with the Netherlands. He represented his country at multiple Olympic Games and FIH Hockey World Cups, making more than 200 international appearances and scoring an impressive 221 goals.

The initiative has been supported by Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, which continues to contribute to the development of women's hockey in India. Earlier, Anandana also backed a specialised goalkeeping camp for the Indian women's team in Bengaluru, conducted by renowned coach David Williamson before the squad's departure for Australia.

As part of their build-up to the Nations Cup, India played a four-match friendly series against Australia at Perth Hockey Stadium from May 26 to 30. Both teams registered two wins each, with the series ending in a 2-2 draw.

The Indian squad is set to arrive in New Zealand on June 3, where it will continue preparations through a series of practice matches before the start of the tournament.