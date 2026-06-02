Former India basketball coach Matic believes schools can help sport in country

CHENNAI: Former Indian basketball team coach Veselin Matic felt that bringing basketball closer to schools will transform the sport in the country. The Serbian believed that the schools already are equipped with facilities and coaches to train children.

“My idea is to bring a sport closer to school because schools are much better organised than sports clubs,” he said in a virtual interaction.

Matic — who was in the country as part of the International Sports School Organisation (ISSO’s) PE Educator upskill program in Delhi which concluded on Tuesday — also believed that the country does not have enough coaches for the players they produce and said they need to upskill. “The only coaches who work professionally are those in the Sports Authority of India (SAI). And then the rest are in state academies. There are few of them in Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Maharashtra. Why can't we bring an initiative centered around schools?” he said.