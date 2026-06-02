India shuttlers should be winning more & be much more consistent: Prakash Padukone

BENGALURU: Indian badminton is at a stage where balancing performance, recovery, and long-term development has become more important than ever. Speaking about the current state of the sport, India legend Prakash Padukone stressed the need for the country's leading shuttlers to manage their schedules more carefully.

"The players need to do much better than what they are doing now, especially the support they are getting now; they should be winning more tournaments and be much more consistent," Padukone, the first Indian to win the All England Open in 1980, told The New Indian Express.

Referring to elite players such as Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty, the former World No 1 said that constantly chasing ranking points by playing numerous tournaments may not always be the best approach, highlighting the importance of rest, recovery, and targeted preparation for major events. "They need to be more selective with the tournaments they play and focus on performing well in those events. If they consistently reach semifinals, it will earn them the ranking points they need," he said.

While expressing optimism about the future of Indian badminton, Padukone highlighted an area of concern in the women's game. He noted that while the technical abilities of Indian women shuttlers are on par with international standards, there remains a significant need to improve their physical conditioning. "If women are losing out on tournaments, a lack of strength could be one of the reasons. They need to focus a little more on physical parameters. They need to build a combination of strength, endurance, agility and power to be more consistent at the highest level," Padukone stressed.

While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday during the announcement of a partnership between Shriram Finance and the Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), Padukone stressed the importance of change in mindset — focussing on wins rather than rankings.

"Rankings are important, but players need to focus on winning major tournaments such as the All England Open and the Asian Championships. Success in those events will naturally improve their rankings," he said. His comments highlighted the importance of a long-term approach that balances athlete welfare with sustained success on the international stage.

As part of its partnership with the PSB, Shriram Finance is aiming to strengthen grassroots badminton development across India. The initiative will focus on identifying promising talent from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across 75 centres in the country. Selected athletes will also be considered for scholarships, helping them pursue the sport without financial barriers and creating a stronger pathway for future champions.

Looking ahead to the Olympic cycle, Padukone expressed confidence in India's prospects in the men's singles and men's doubles categories, believing the country has the depth and talent to challenge for major honours on the biggest stage. "The players have immense potential to do way better. Two months before the Olympics, there are no such major tournaments. If they utilise that time properly, they will do well this time."

The PSB has also decided to improve the coaching techniques as well. Padukone also pointed out that while Indian badminton has made significant strides on the global stage over the past decade, there remains considerable scope for improvement across various aspects of the ecosystem. From player development and tournament planning to strengthening support systems and creating a more sustainable pathway for emerging talent, he said Indian badminton must continue evolving to remain competitive at the highest level.

Umesh Revankar, the executive vice chairman of Shriram Finance, said the partnership is focussed on strengthening badminton at the grassroots level rather than chasing immediate results. "Our objective is not simply to produce champions, but to identify and nurture young talent across the country. We want to create opportunities for aspiring players at the grassroots level. If that eventually translates into medals and titles, it will be a bonus," he said.