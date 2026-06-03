Asian Games trials: Wrestling referee turns son's 'coach' during bout, gets show-cause notice

CHENNAI: A deep urge to see his son do well in his final bout and make it to the India squad for the 2026 Asian Games landed a senior wrestling referee in a spot of bother. Much to his disappointment, not only did his son lose the final bout in the 130kg weight category but he also received a show-cause notice for conflict of interest.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) served the notice to Jaibir Singh on Wednesday. Jaibir is currently in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to officiate during the third Ranking Series scheduled to commence on Thursday. The federation has asked him to submit his explanation by or before June 10.

The selection trials were held in Lucknow on Sunday. Jaibir was one of the officials appointed by the WFI for the competition. "It has been alleged that during the final bout of the 130kg Greco-Roman style, you removed your referee kit and assumed the role of coach for your son while continuing to remain associated with the event in your capacity as an appointed referee. Such conduct constitutes a serious conflict of interest and is contrary to the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and professional ethics expected from a technical official of WFI," read the notice issued by the WFI.

"As a member of the Referee Commission and a technical official, you are expected to maintain complete neutrality and avoid any situation that may give rise to an actual or perceived conflict of interest. In circumstances where a participating wrestler is closely related to an appointed official, it is incumbent upon the official to disclose the conflict and recuse himself from duties that may compromise the integrity and fairness of the competition. Your alleged actions of simultaneously performing the roles of referee and coach during the same event have raised serious concerns regarding compliance with WFI rules and regulations," added the notice.

Jaibir confirmed that he stood near the coach's corner during his son's bout but claimed he did so after discharging his duties as the referee. "I changed my referee kit as I have to catch a train for New Delhi. The next day I was scheduled to fly out for Mongolia to officiate in the Ranking Series. On my way out, I saw my son taking on another wrestler in the final. Also there was no coach by Ronak's side, so I stood there and tried to cheer him up and give a few tips," the referee told this daily.

Admitting that he erred while doing so, Jaibir said he will submit his reply to the WFI on his return and hoped the federation will understand his situation. Much to his relief, the WFI through the notice permitted Jaibir to continue officiating in the Ranking Series.