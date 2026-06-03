Malabar’s football aspirations manifest in the flesh at 2026 FIFA WC

KOCHI: Kerala’s love affair with football has found a moment of history. Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, who has roots in Kannur, has earned a place in Qatar’s 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup. He has also become the first Malayali to make a World Cup team.

The 19-year-old, however, won’t be the only player with Indian heritage at the football gala. Nishan Velupillay, whose roots trace back to Tamil Nadu, will be representing Australia.

Born and raised in Qatar to parents from Malabar region, Tahsin was named in the final squad after figuring in the country’s probable list. He is also the first player of Indian origin to feature in the Qatar Stars League. He plays for Al-Duhail SC, the country’s oldest football team.

“Tahsin may be playing for Qatar, but Malabar’s aspirations run through his veins. His parents moved to Qatar in 1996. It was during an inter-school football tournament that he was first scouted,” said D Ravi Kumar, a veteran journalist who has covered the football scene in Qatar extensively.