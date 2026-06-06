Athletics still top list as stars test positive

CHENNAI: In another embarrassing moment for Indian sports, at least 24 athletes have tested positive for banned substance in various sports from May 1 to June 3. According to the latest List of Provisionally Suspended Athletes on the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), athletics and weightlifting are at the top of the infamy list.

As reported by The New Indian Express, among those who tested positive was weightlifter Ajith Narayana, who was part of the Commonwealth Games team. He tested positive for hGH, a growth hormone and is provisionally suspended. It is a substance that clears the body fast and is usually difficult to detect if not tested within a few hours. Interestingly, Harcharan Singh, who was also part of the national camp, tested positive for the same hGH (growth hormone). His sample was collected in March at Patiala. Another camper, Vanshita Verma tested positive for steroids stanozolol and mestanolone. Steroid offence attracts a ban of four years.