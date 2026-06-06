Athletics still top list as stars test positive

CHENNAI: In another embarrassing moment for Indian sports, at least 24 athletes have tested positive for banned substance in various sports from May 1 to June 3. According to the latest List of Provisionally Suspended Athletes on the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), athletics and weightlifting are at the top of the infamy list.
As reported by The New Indian Express, among those who tested positive was weightlifter Ajith Narayana, who was part of the Commonwealth Games team. He tested positive for hGH, a growth hormone and is provisionally suspended. It is a substance that clears the body fast and is usually difficult to detect if not tested within a few hours. Interestingly, Harcharan Singh, who was also part of the national camp, tested positive for the same hGH (growth hormone). His sample was collected in March at Patiala. Another camper, Vanshita Verma tested positive for steroids stanozolol and mestanolone. Steroid offence attracts a ban of four years.
Another high-profile athlete who tested positive was national record holder in 1500m KM Deeksha, who competed last at the Indian Open Athletics Series in Jaipur on April 5 where her sample was collected. She tested positive for stanozolol, an anabolic steroid and is banned at all times as per World Anti-Doping Agency rule. She is facing a potential four-year ban. Bhim Maan, a young up-and-coming long distance runner, tested positive for darbepoetin and also penalised for evasion.
In a rare instance, a cricketer tested positive for banned substance. Domestic player Bhupen Lalwani tested positive for terbutaline, a bronchodialator that helps in endurance by letting in more air in the lungs. He has played for teams like Mumbai and Uttarakhand.
There are about 12 athletes who tested positive on the list followed by five weightlifters. Going by the NADA record, SARM Ligandrol offence has come down to one athlete. Once a preferred substance, the drug that is still not cleared for use, was found in lifter SB Surakesh's sample.