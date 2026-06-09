Gukesh can draw inspiration from Praggnanandhaa's Norway Chess triumph, says Anand

Hailing R Praggnanandhaa's remarkable turnaround en route to winning the Norway Chess title, chess legend Viswanathan Anand on Monday said struggling world champion D Gukesh can take inspiration from his compatriot's perseverance and hard work to rediscover form ahead of his title defence later this year.

Praggnanandhaa recently became the first Indian chess player to annex the Norway title, but Gukesh finished sixth in the tournament.

"I am delighted that Praggnanandhaa has won Norway Chess in an impressive style. I am very happy at the spectacular turnaround (he made) in the last four rounds. He is playing the game with some amazingly impressive concepts and style," Anand, told PTI.

Anand advised Gukesh, who is scheduled to face Javokhir Sindarov in his title defence later this year, to take "inspiration" from Praggnanandhaa.

"At this moment, Praggnanandhaa is playing better than Gukesh but anything can change. I think there will be form swings repeatedly. Gukesh seems to be stuck a bit. I think he can take inspiration from Pragg. He can see that if you persist with hard work then at some point things will change," he added.

The five-time world champion said Praggnanandhaa is always "ready for a fight" on the board, and the attitude helps him produce some interesting concepts while playing.