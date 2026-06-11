Asian Games: Manu to spearhead India challenge in two pistol events

Asian Games shooting competitions are where Indian shooters bloom and win a handful of medals. With medals at the Olympics and shooting World Championships, Indian shooters are among the top players in the world. Expectedly so, India have decided to take their entire quota of shooters to the Asian Games in September 19 to October 4 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Spearheaded by the double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and up and rising Esha Singh, India named a 18-member pistol and rifle shooting team on Thursday. India have already named a 12-member shot guns shooting team.

Esha and Manu will be competing in both pistol events while Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Vidarsa K Vinod will be part of both rifle events. Rudrankksh will be joined by teenagers Parth Rakesh Mane and Himanshu Dhillon in the 10m Rifle Event while Niraj Kumar and World Championship medallist Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will join Rudrankksh in the 50m Rifle 3Positions event.

In the women’s rifle events, Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K. Vinod will compete in 10m Air Rifle while Vidarsa will be joined by Ashi Chouksey and Tilottama Sen in the 50m 3 Positions event.

Joining Manu and Esha in the 25m pistol event will be 2018 Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat. In the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, India’s hopes will be on Anish Bhanwala who is the only shooter named in the squad.