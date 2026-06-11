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Asian Games: Manu to spearhead India challenge in two pistol events

Esha in two pistol events while rapid-fire to have only Anish in men's; Elavenil in 10m rifle as NRAI names 30-member shooting squad for Japan Games
Manu Bhaker to lead 30-member shooting team
Manu Bhaker to lead 30-member shooting teamPTI
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read

Asian Games shooting competitions are where Indian shooters bloom and win a handful of medals. With medals at the Olympics and shooting World Championships, Indian shooters are among the top players in the world. Expectedly so, India have decided to take their entire quota of shooters to the Asian Games in September 19 to October 4 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Spearheaded by the double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and up and rising Esha Singh, India named a 18-member pistol and rifle shooting team on Thursday. India have already named a 12-member shot guns shooting team.

Esha and Manu will be competing in both pistol events while Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Vidarsa K Vinod will be part of both rifle events. Rudrankksh will be joined by teenagers Parth Rakesh Mane and Himanshu Dhillon in the 10m Rifle Event while Niraj Kumar and World Championship medallist Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will join Rudrankksh in the 50m Rifle 3Positions event.

In the women’s rifle events, Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K. Vinod will compete in 10m Air Rifle while Vidarsa will be joined by Ashi Chouksey and Tilottama Sen in the 50m 3 Positions event.

Joining Manu and Esha in the 25m pistol event will be 2018 Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat. In the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, India’s hopes will be on Anish Bhanwala who is the only shooter named in the squad.

In the 10m Air Pistol men’s event India will be represented by Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Gaurav and Kamaljeet.

Indian squad for the 20th Asian Games

Men

10m Air Rifle: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

50m Rifle 3P: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

10m Air Pistol: Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Gaurav, Kamaljeet

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Anish Bhanwala

Women

10m Air Rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod

50m Rifle 3P: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Tilottama Sen

10m Air Pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

25m Pistol: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

Mixed Team

10m Air Rifle: Parth Rakesh Mane and Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve

SHOTGUN

Trap Men: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj

Trap Women: Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat

Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Skeet Women: Parinaazz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

Trap Mixed Team: Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda

Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal

NRAI
Manu Bhaker
Elavenil Valarivan
Anish Bhanwala
Esha Singh
Rudrankksh Patil