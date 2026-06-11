Asian Games: Manu to spearhead India challenge in two pistol events

Asian Games shooting competitions are where Indian shooters bloom and win a handful of medals. With medals at the Olympics and shooting World Championships, Indian shooters are among the top players in the world. Expectedly so, India have decided to take their entire quota of shooters to the Asian Games in September 19 to October 4 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Spearheaded by the double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and up and rising Esha Singh, India named a 18-member pistol and rifle shooting team on Thursday. India have already named a 12-member shot guns shooting team.
Esha and Manu will be competing in both pistol events while Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Vidarsa K Vinod will be part of both rifle events. Rudrankksh will be joined by teenagers Parth Rakesh Mane and Himanshu Dhillon in the 10m Rifle Event while Niraj Kumar and World Championship medallist Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will join Rudrankksh in the 50m Rifle 3Positions event.
In the women’s rifle events, Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K. Vinod will compete in 10m Air Rifle while Vidarsa will be joined by Ashi Chouksey and Tilottama Sen in the 50m 3 Positions event.
Joining Manu and Esha in the 25m pistol event will be 2018 Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat. In the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, India’s hopes will be on Anish Bhanwala who is the only shooter named in the squad.
In the 10m Air Pistol men’s event India will be represented by Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Gaurav and Kamaljeet.
Indian squad for the 20th Asian Games
Men
10m Air Rifle: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
50m Rifle 3P: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
10m Air Pistol: Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Gaurav, Kamaljeet
25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Anish Bhanwala
Women
10m Air Rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod
50m Rifle 3P: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Tilottama Sen
10m Air Pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker
25m Pistol: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat
Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle: Parth Rakesh Mane and Elavenil Valarivan
10m Air Pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve
SHOTGUN
Trap Men: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj
Trap Women: Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Skeet Women: Parinaazz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
Trap Mixed Team: Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda
Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal