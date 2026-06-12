Indian shooting legend and Manu Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana dies at 49

DEHRADUN: Jaspal Rana, one of India’s most accomplished pistol shooters, an Asian Games gold medallist and a highly respected coach who mentored several of the country’s top shooters, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Friday, according to initial inputs. He was 49.

Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand, reportedly breathed his last at Max Hospital, Saket, where he had been admitted after feeling unwell on his return from the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

A towering figure in Indian shooting, Rana was among the country’s earliest global stars in the sport.

Known for his calm temperament and technical excellence, he won several medals for India in pistol shooting and became a familiar name following his success at the Asian Games and other major international competitions.

After retiring from competitive shooting, Rana moved into coaching and was widely credited with shaping the next generation of Indian pistol shooters.

He served as a high-performance coach and worked closely with several elite shooters, including double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over Rana’s demise. In a post on X, Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Jaspal Rana and described it as a “profound loss to the world of Indian sports”.

He said Rana brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting and lauded his contribution as a mentor who shaped and guided young athletes with great dedication.

PM Modi added that Rana’s commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him widespread admiration. He also conveyed his condolences to Rana’s family, friends and the sporting fraternity.