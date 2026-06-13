Just blanked out and let my body take over, says hurdler Shirse after bettering own NR

Letting himself off the pressure both from within and from outside has worked like a charm for the hurdler. “I was not expecting anything there. I just blanked out in the race. I just let my body take over,” he chuckled.

Shirse’s coach and Reliance Foundation’s director of athletics James Hillier explained how he had to manage Shirse mentally to get himself back. “I knew when he ran fast in Chennai (13.43s) he'd be getting excited because he was so close to the Commonwealth standard. And that, for him, has always been a massive driver all year. And I've always been trying to temper it for him because of what happened in the Paris Olympics, where his whole identity was qualifying for that event. And when he didn't qualify, his world collapsed for six months. He couldn't get over it. And I didn't want the same thing to happen," he told this daily. "I said to him look, if the (selection to) Commonwealth happens, it happens. But you can't put your whole identity on it,” he further added.

Hillier also revealed that Shirse tinkered with his technique during the Federation Cup. “Going into the Fed Cup he was trying to change something. And I didn't want him to do that. So, we had this sort of little bit of a tête-à-tête. And after the Fed Cup, I said, ‘listen, you now have to trust the technique. Now is not the time to change it. It is the time to consolidate and maximise the technique you've got. And we accepted that this is where we are at right now — Maximise the technique that you've got right now — And that was the focus. So it wasn't about doing anything new. It was about doing the same thing, but a little bit better,” Hillier explained.