Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag to lead India's charge at Asian Games

CHENNAI: Two-time Asian Games medallist PV Sindhu, Asiad men's doubles gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead India's charge in the upcoming Asian Games, which is set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya (Japan) from September 19 to October 4.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) selection committee finalized the squad after reviewing recent performances across national and international tournaments, alongside BWF rankings as of May 26, 2026.

Led by India's top-ranked men's singles player Lakshya Sen, the squad also features experienced HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth — all part of India's historic men's team silver-medal campaign at the previous edition. The men's contingent retains much of the core that secured a bronze medal at the BWF Thomas Cup earlier this year.

Asia Championships silver medallist Ayush Shetty, BWF World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda are among young faces in the team.

"Indian badminton today is in a position where success is being shaped not just by individual excellence, but by the growing depth of talent across categories. Over the last few months, we have seen encouraging signs across the board, Satwik-Chirag back to their best, Lakshya returning to the world's top 10, the men's team reaching another Thomas Cup podium, Sindhu and our senior players delivering consistently, and younger athletes stepping up with strong performances and important results internationally," said Sanjay Mishra, BAI general secretary.