Hockey: Deepika scores brace as India rally to beat USA 3-2 in Nations Cup

AUCKLAND: The Indian women's hockey team staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a 3-2 win over the USA in its opening Pool A match of the FIH Nations Cup here on Monday.

For India, Deepika netted a brace while Navneet Kaur also scored.

Ashley Sessa and Madeleine Zimmer were on the score-sheet for the USA.

The winner of the Nations Cup will be promoted to the elite Pro league, from which India were relegated last season.

The USA got off to a great start and opened the scoring through Ashley, who found the back of the net with a field goal in the fourth minute.

The Americans doubled their advantage just three minutes later when Madeleine Zimmer (7') converted a penalty corner to put India under early pressure.

Trailing by two goals, India gradually began to assert themselves in attack.

Their efforts paid off in the second quarter when drag-flick specialist Deepika (17') successfully converted a penalty corner to reduce the deficit and bring India back into the game.

The momentum continued to shift in India's favour as they earned another penalty corner midway through the quarter.

Deepika (24') stepped up once again and successfully converted another penalty corner to level the score at 2-2.