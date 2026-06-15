Neeraj to return to action at Doha Diamond League 

CHENNAI: After quite a bit of suspense, double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has decided to take part in the Doha Diamond League to be held on June 19. As mentioned by this newspaper earlier, Doha would be his first pit stop ahead of two mega events — Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Neeraj has been training in Switzerland for a while and seems to be fit to compete. He usually prefers to begin his season in Doha but this year, the Diamond League was postponed from May to June because of the US-Israel war on Iran, which affected the West Asian countries. This also gave Neeraj enough time to get back to his best of fitness. He was provisionally named in the Commonwealth Games team but he has to achieve the qualification mark of 82.61m.

Neeraj has been nursing an injury since the World Championships in Tokyo last year where he finished eighth with a throw of 84.03m. Since the Paris Olympics, where he finished second behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj has not been in the peak of form because of an adductor issue which he spoke about after the Paris silver medal.