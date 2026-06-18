Neeraj to clash with rising Sri Lankan star Rumesh Pathirage in his return to action

DOHA: Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra would hope that his lengthy injury-forced absence from competition does not affect his rhythm when he returns to action against an in-form line-up of heavyweight rivals in the familiar environs of the Doha Diamond League here on Friday.

The top-class field here would include rising Sri Lankan star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who surpassed the 90m mark a few days ago.

The 28-year-old Chopra, on the other hand, has been recuperating from a back injury which has prevented him from competing since the World Championships in September last year.

He had finished eighth in that event with a below-par throw of 84.03m, but he will be hoping to hit his stride straightaway at the Qatar Sports Club.

Doha has been his happy hunting ground. It was here that the two-time Olympic medallist breached the coveted 90m mark in May last year. He had recorded 90.23m to finish second behind Julian Weber (91.06m) of Germany.

It was to be originally held on May 8 as the season-opening event but was postponed due to the West Asia conflict.

Chopra, who has been training in Switzerland since May 25 after a rehabilitation stint in Turkiye, was a late addition to the nine-man field.

"I started throwing one and a half months ago and we took our time. Then I asked Doha (organisers) if it's possible if I let them know (about taking part in Doha DL) in very short period, like one week ago. They said yes and then we decided after my last session, okay let's compete in Doha," Chopra said at the pre-event press conference.

Asked if he is targetting another 90m throw, Chopra said, "I will try my best. I feel really good and fit, let's see tomorrow."