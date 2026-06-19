Manika raises concerns on selection norms after being dropped from Asian Games squad

NEW DELHI: India's table tennis star Manika Batra on Thursday raised concerns regarding "the consistency of application of selection norms" after she was dropped from the Asian Games squad for not meeting the criteria set by the TTFI.

The 31-year-old's exclusion was due to her absence from domestic events because of which she does not feature in the Table Tennis Federation of India rankings.

She is part of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh.

"My exclusion from the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, not only because of the outcome, but because of the manner in which the selection criteria appear to have been interpreted and applied. No specific reason has been communicated to me," Manika said in a statement.

"A key concern remains the consistency of application of selection norms. If discretion forms even a small part of the process, then the manner in which it is applied must be transparent, uniform, and clearly recorded. Any variation in its application naturally raises questions of fairness and equal treatment."

She said she had never asked for special treatment while representing India for almost two decades, but she also expected that the same rules and standards be applied consistently to every athlete.

She sought the intervention of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Indian Olympics Association top brass in the matter.

She also has sought a detailed explanation for her non-selection.

"I have formally sought a detailed explanation regarding my non-selection, including the complete basis of the decision, applicable norms, selection criteria, and the manner in which each factor was weighted in my case. I expect a clear, structured, and factual response supported by documented criteria.