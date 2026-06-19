Neeraj Chopra joins fight against doping, launches awareness campaign with IOA

NEW DELHI: India's fight against doping received a massive shot in the arm on Friday as javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra joined hands with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to launch an educational campaign against the menace that threatens to derail the country's ambitions of becoming a global sports hub.

At the IOA's second Athletes Forum here, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer announced that the body has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Neeraj Chopra Foundation for the Clean Sports Campaign.

A video message from Chopra, who is currently in Doha for Diamond League participation, was played out in which the two-time Olympic medallist talked about why he chose to take this initiative.

India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad and a poor doping record could dent the country's chances.

"I have seen how kids want to enhance performance by doping to win big medals. But from my story, I can tell you it took me 10 years to get to the Olympic medal (a gold in Tokyo 2021 followed by silver at Paris 2024 Games," the 28-year-old said.

"You need patience to achieve something in sports. I am seeing that patience has come down in today's kids. They want to achieve things quickly, cross 80m (in javelin throw) in one year. It takes five years to do something like that," he added.

The initiative comes at a time when India has been topping the World Anti Doping Agency's annual list of highest dope offenders for the last three years.