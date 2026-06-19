Women wrestlers' camp suspended due to renovation works at IG Stadium

CHENNAI: The 2026 Asian Games are only a few months away with wrestling being one of a few disciplines that can earn a bagful of medals for the country. Ironically, in the lead-up to such a marquee event, the national camp of the women wrestlers has been discontinued for days as the venue where they have been training for months is under renovation.

Notably, selected women wrestlers were training at the IG Stadium in New Delhi only a fortnight ago before some of them left for Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for the third Ranking Series. The team stood second there behind North Korea, winning three gold and four bronze medals in ten weight categories. The tournament was held from June 4 to 7.

However upon their return, the wrestlers had to head back to their respective home towns or academies as the camp had to be suspended because the venue is being renovated for the World Badminton Championships scheduled in August.

"It's been around a fortnight since the camp has been suspended," a WFI source told this daily. Initially, the permission to hold the camp was given till May 30 which later was extended to June 9. The WFI then had requested the SAI to allow the camp to continue till August 15 so that the wrestlers can prepare for the Asian Games.

"Extension is just a formality as the camps are usually being organised for big events like the Asian Games or Olympics. Similar is the case with the men's camp, which is being held at the SAI centre in Lucknow. It will continue till August before they leave for the Asiad. A few wrestlers will leave the venue to compete in the fourth Ranking Series scheduled in Budapest, Hungary from July 15 to 19 only to come back and join the camp," added the source.

Notably, the WFI organised the selection trials of women wrestlers for the Asian Games at the venue on May 30. The competition too got affected a bit due to the ongoing renovation work. A WFI official, however, exuded confidence in getting the issue resolved as soon as possible. "We have spoken to top SAI officials and apprised them of the situation. Our chief coach visited the facility and said they can manage the camp with the ongoing works. He also suggested a few measures, which if put in place, will help in conducting the camp smoothly despite the renovation works," said the official. The official hoped that the camp would recommence next week.

As many as 40 wrestlers and around 15 supporting staff including coaches were camping at the venue before the suspension. The unscheduled break must have thrown a spanner into wrestlers' preparations for the Asiad as every day counts especially ahead of such a big event.