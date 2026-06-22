India beat New Zealand to win FIH women's Nations Cup, title secure Pro League return

AUCKLAND: Continuing their impressive run of form, India defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final to win their second FIH Women's Nations Cup title and secured promotion to the FIH Women's Pro League here on Sunday.

Navneet Kaur (4') gave India the early lead before Sunelita Toppo (15') doubled India's advantage.

The team produced a stellar defensive display to protect their lead and win the title, which also marked their return to the Pro League next season.

Lalremsiami won the 'Player of the Match' award in the final, while Deepika finished as the joint-top scorer in the tournament with six goals to her name --sharing the honours with USA's Ashley Sessa.

This is India's second Nations Cup title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022.

India remained unbeaten throughout their campaign, defeating USA (3-2), Japan (2-1), and Uruguay (3-2) in the Pool A matches, before registering a commanding 6-0 win over Chile in the semi-final.

To recognise the teams' achievements, Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

In the title match, the hosts enjoyed the majority of possession in the early exchanges as they looked to make early inroads.

However, the visitors manufactured the first meaningful opportunity of the game when Kaur won a penalty corner.

She converted from the set-piece with a thunderous hit in the 4th minute, putting India in front.

India were exceptional in transition, causing all sorts of problems for New Zealand's defence with their intensity.

They doubled their advantage through their fifth penalty corner of the opening quarter, with Sunelita deflecting a sharp attempt from Deepika, handing India a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute.