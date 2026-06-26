Shirse scorches track in heat, Odisha shine in relay

BHUBANESWAR: The hot and humid conditions have turned the Senior Inter-State National Athletics competition into a tough test for both human endurance and their ability to adapt. On Friday, beating the the conditions, national record holder in 110m hurdles, Tejas Shirse blazed to 13.61s in the final at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Shirse smoothly sailed over each hurdle to complete his dominance after a blistering 13.23s in the heats. The mark also made him eligible to compete at the Asian Games (qualifying mark: 10.63s) in September-October this year. The silver and bronze medals were won by Manav R of Tamil Nadu and Krishik M of Karnataka with 13.66 and 13.69s respectively.

Competing at the Indian Athletics Series 9, the 24-year-old Maharashtra hurdler clocked a sensational 13.27s, improving on his previous best of 13.41s set in 2024. Shirse played down the conditions saying the it is same for every athlete here. He has now set target on a podium finish at the Games. “The weather condition is same for all the athletes which I can not change," he said after the win. "The qualification mark had been one of the key targets for me. I did it, so never mind the climate. Prior to the Asian Games I will work out on my techniques and produce a better timing to make a podium finish at Japan."