Ancy breaks Anju's record as Kushare climbs to new heights

On her fifth attempt, Ancy, like usual, prepped up, with her efforts to encore the crowd a little subdued. As she ran to take the ultimate leap, she landed on a territory only she could have done. As the officials measured the distance, the 15-20 second long wait for the announcement would have felt like years. And as the screen displayed ‘6.88m’ she let out a happy roar which would reverberate in India for quite some time. She then tried to make sense of what she just did as she broke a 22-year-old record. As she fell to the floor, the tears followed.

Tears of the injuries she suffered in 2024 and 2025, the pre-season where she had to go through a gruelling diet routine to get herself in shape because of hormonal issues. That mark of her could have landed her in the 2024 Olympics podium, which she missed out, as well as the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“I came here to do my personal best jump. My first attempt was 6.73m, which gave momentum to my further jumps. In the middle I was a bit tired, but convinced and motivated myself that if you want to win an international medal and to be a world class jumper your tiredness should not over power your body and mind," said Ancy. “Last year I was struggling with hormonal issues and it was very hard for me to lose weight, made some tough changes in my food habits. I trained rigorously to keep my energy levels high even after 10 jumps."