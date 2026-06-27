Hyderabad Heroes and Mumbai Dreamers win to set up thrilling Final at Rugby Premier League

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Heroes and Mumbai Dreamer register victories to advance to the Final at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday.
The Heroes made an electric start, shifting the ball swiftly across the field before Taitaifono Tavita crossed over within the opening minute. Chennai responded with greater physicality, attacking through the middle as Marika Koroibete powered over to edge the Bulls ahead. Hyderabad, however, continued to exploit the width, with Tavita racing down the left wing for his second try before Maurice Longbottom's elusive running and quick link play created the opening for Ravuama Seruvakula to extend the lead. The Bulls stayed in touch through their patient build-up, moving the ball confidently before Jugal Majhi finished off a well-worked move just before half-time.
Chennai carried that momentum into the second half as Marcus Kershaw broke free to score before Hidayat Jerffrydin sprinted down the right wing to give the Bulls a valuable cushion. Hyderabad refused to back down, with captain Manuel Moreno leading the comeback by cutting the deficit to just two points. The Heroes then displayed remarkable composure in the closing stages, patiently recycling possession until a gap emerged for Sambit Pradhan to race through for the decisive try, before controlling the ball expertly in the final moments to seal a hard-fought 29-24 victory.
Mumbai Dreamers beat Bengaluru Bravehearts 7-5
The second semi-final was a fiercely contested defensive battle, with both sides forcing turnovers and disrupting each other's rhythm in a frantic opening. Mumbai gradually established territorial control through sustained possession across the first half but were repeatedly denied by Bengaluru's disciplined defensive line. The Bravehearts eventually broke the deadlock after the restart when quicker ball movement created space on the right for Ryan Apps to cross over.
The Dreamers responded immediately by capitalising on one of their few clear opportunities, with Ethan McFarland breaking through for a crucial try before James Turner calmly added the conversion to edge Mumbai in front. Bengaluru threw everything forward in a tense final quarter, dominating territory and pinning the Dreamers deep inside their own half. However, Mumbai's resolute defence held firm under relentless pressure to preserve a narrow victory and book their place in the final after one of the closest contests of the season.