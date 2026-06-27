Hyderabad Heroes and Mumbai Dreamers win to set up thrilling Final at Rugby Premier League

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Heroes and Mumbai Dreamer register victories to advance to the Final at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Heroes made an electric start, shifting the ball swiftly across the field before Taitaifono Tavita crossed over within the opening minute. Chennai responded with greater physicality, attacking through the middle as Marika Koroibete powered over to edge the Bulls ahead. Hyderabad, however, continued to exploit the width, with Tavita racing down the left wing for his second try before Maurice Longbottom's elusive running and quick link play created the opening for Ravuama Seruvakula to extend the lead. The Bulls stayed in touch through their patient build-up, moving the ball confidently before Jugal Majhi finished off a well-worked move just before half-time.

Chennai carried that momentum into the second half as Marcus Kershaw broke free to score before Hidayat Jerffrydin sprinted down the right wing to give the Bulls a valuable cushion. Hyderabad refused to back down, with captain Manuel Moreno leading the comeback by cutting the deficit to just two points. The Heroes then displayed remarkable composure in the closing stages, patiently recycling possession until a gap emerged for Sambit Pradhan to race through for the decisive try, before controlling the ball expertly in the final moments to seal a hard-fought 29-24 victory.