Oleksandr Usyk says vacating heavyweight world title belts

PARIS: Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said on Friday he was vacating his three boxing world title belts but is not retiring.

The 39-year-old Ukrainian, who is unbeaten in his professional career, said he wanted "to make them free so that the guys who are in line for them can box".

Usyk's announcement came just a month after he came close to a shock upset defeat to Kick-boxer Rico Verhoeven.

Usyk needed a highly-controversial 11th-round stoppage to turn the tables on the Dutchman, who had been leading on the scorecards up to that point despite taking part in only his second boxing bout.

"Good day to everyone. Today is Friday, the weather is good, and it's a good day to say that I want to vacate all the belts that I currently hold -— to make them free so that the guys who are in line for them can box," said Usyk in a social media post.

"My friends, I'm giving up the belts, but I'm not leaving the sport, because I still have my last dance.

"I want to thank everyone; I respect all organisations. I want to thank everyone and say there is more to come."

Usyk, who had held the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, has been undisputed world champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight and boasts an unblemished record of 25 victories, including 16 knock-outs, in as many fights.

In his amateur career, he was Olympic, world and European champion.

He is known for his excellent footwork and ring craft, as well as his ability to punch from unorthodox angles.