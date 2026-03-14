Photo contest, refining guard & more: How Indian boxers are setting themselves up for Asian C'ships

CHENNAI: The usual grind to elevate their all-round boxing skills with emphasis on tactics, an unorthodox session to lighten up the atmosphere and inculcate team spirit, the last few weeks in the national camp has been a productive experience for Indian boxers. Santiago Nieva, head coach of the women's boxing team, is one of the key figures who has been overseeing the boxers' daily progress. Now, Nieva is hopeful that those sessions will translate into success during the upcoming Asian Championships at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, which is set to be held from March 28 to April 11.

After a fairly successful 2025 for women, the team is in high spirits and eager to maintain their rhythm. The said continental competition will be their first major tournament of the year. The importance of this event cannot be understated as it can decide the future for all. If the boxers manage to reach the finals, they'll be an automatic choice for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, which will be held later this year. In a competitive sport like boxing, that's a big advantage to have.

Nieva is not new to Indian boxing, having served earlier as high-performance director from 2017 to 2021. Having had a good look at talent in store since his comeback (rejoined earlier this year), he has a fair idea on where the boxers stand. Nieva said the coaching staff mainly focussed on their technique, especially their guard. "It's (worked on) a bit of everything. We mainly worked on some of the technical things. We looked at how they can use a strong guard, especially those who have very good feet, moving in and out. Their defensive side, using side steps... Sometimes, when they are a little bit tired, they tend to become quite messy, their punches. We are working a little bit on how they can manage those things," he told The New Indian Express.

"With (worked) their footwork and also their upper body movement, also working on building a strong guard to tighten their defence, especially if the opponent comes on very aggressively or they are a little bit tired towards the last round and how to stay compact during those times and also how to counter effectively during those times. We implemented those things in Spain (Boxam meet) already and hopefully, we can add more during the Asian Championships," the Argentina-born Swedish coach added.

The first batch of boxers including Nikhat Zareen reached Mongolia on Saturday. Nieva, who's part of the second batch, is scheduled to leave on Sunday evening. The team will get ample time to acclimatise and apply finishing touches to their skills. Nikhat, one of the medal contenders, will be taking part in an international meet for the first time this year. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who captured a gold medal during the Boxam Tournament at Spain in February, is another member of the team who needs no introduction. Nieva is just eager to see them get going. "They are doing well. Lovlina did very well at Boxam. It will be interesting to see how they perform. They are looking good in training and we're hopeful that they can give us some good medals."