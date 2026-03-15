Kimi Antonelli takes his first win in China to extend Mercedes' dominant start to new F1 era

SHANGHAI: Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1’s second-youngest race winner with a composed drive to victory for Mercedes in an eventful Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Italian was the youngest pole position starter and briefly lost the lead to Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari at the start but retook it soon after and was in control after that.

“We did it! We did it!” Antonelli shouted to his team over the radio amid laughs and whoops.

It was another 1-2 finish for Mercedes to start the season as Antonelli’s teammate George Russell came through a battle with both Ferraris to finish second. Lewis Hamilton was third for his long-awaited first Grand Prix podium finish for Ferrari.

The only driver younger than Antonelli to win a Grand Prix was Max Verstappen, who was 18 when he took his first victory in 2016.

Russell bests Ferraris in thriller

The new regulations again produced a dramatic fight for position between Mercedes and fast-starting Ferrari as Russell fought his way past Leclerc and Hamilton in a multi-lap battle with numerous changes of position. That allowed Antonelli to build his lead at the front.

Even after Russell had pulled away to secure second place, teammates Leclerc and Hamilton kept up their own fight for third. “This is quite a fun battle," Leclerc exclaimed over the radio.