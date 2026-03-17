Delay in National Sports Awards reflects poorly on sports ministry

CHENNAI: When will they announce the award? Have I been selected in the final list? Why are they delaying the announcement? These are some of the questions posed by players who had been selected for the prestigious Arjuna Awards late last year. Anxiety among athletes is quite visible and understandably so. As reported earlier, at least 24 names figured in the proposed list to the sports ministry after a meeting of the selection committee on December 24. One name for Khel Ratna too has been forwarded. As of now, the sports minister is yet to sign on the dotted lines.

Never in the history of the awards has the finalising the list or function been delayed this much. Coaches, former and current, too are part of the prestigious National Sports Awards — namely Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Dronacharya and Khel Protsahan Awards. As of now, it seems, the names of coaches are yet to be decided.

The National Sports Awards has had its fair share of controversies over selection of athletes and coaches over the years and the delay is a new entrant to the list. The awards ceremony is held to commemorate National Sports Day on August 29 — hockey legend Dhyan Chand's birthday.

According to the latest scheme (dated 14.10.2024), "The Awards will be conferred in a ceremony by the President of India, ordinarily on 29th August, birth anniversary of Late Major Dhyan Chand." The ministry made concessions for mega event years. "However, during the years when Olympic Games, Commonwealth and Asian Games are held, the date of the award ceremony will be finalized keeping in view the closing dates of these Games..."

Yet, after 2020, the sports ministry has been unable to hold the meeting before August 29 to select athletes and coaches. In 2021, it was the Olympic year, 2022 the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2023, while 2024 was the Paris Games. If one takes into account 2025, perhaps one of the leanest years in terms of sports achievement cycle, this delay is simply baffling and, of course, illogical.

Though most of the names for 2025 Arjuna are known, it is understood there are one or two names that could be making the sports ministry uncomfortable. There could be a fear of legal tangle as well. Among other, the selection committee had London medallist Gagan Narang, member of Moscow Olympic gold medallist team MM Somaya and former badminton star Aparna Popat.

More than 15 names again?

The delay also reflects poorly on the sanctity of the awards. This also shows the ministry in poor light because of its lackadaisical approach. If delay is one issue, the number of the sportspersons selected is another. According to the sports ministry, "Normally not more than 15 awards could be given in any calendar year." But even this year there are more than 15, a surprise call given that 2025 had been a lean year. "However, keeping in view the performance of Indian sportspersons in the Commonwealth, Asian Games and Olympic Games during a particular year and for the reasons given in para 10.1 above, Arjuna Awards exceeding 15 in number may be allowed with proper justification and approval of Minister-in charge for Youth Affairs & sports," said the circular.

Names for Khel Ratna Awards also seemed questionable at times with some of the biggest names who have won numerous international medals and trophies were never considered before 2020. In 2021, the award was given to 12 individuals. If the sports ministry wants to increase the number from 15, they can very well revise it in the circular.

With August approaching in another five months, hopefully, last year's names would be announced soon.

Proposed names for Arjuna Award: Tejaswin Shankar (athletics), Priyanka (athletics), Narender (boxing), Vidit Gujrathi (chess), Divya Deshmukh (chess), Dhanush Srikanth (para-shooting), Pranati Nayak (gymnastics), Rajkumar Pal (hockey), Surjeet (kabaddi), Nirmala Bhati (kho kho), Rudransh Khandelwal (para-shooting), Ekta Bhyan (para-athletics), Padmanabh Singh (polo), Arvind Singh (rowing), Akhil Sheoran (shooting), Mehuli Ghosh (shooting), Sutirtha Mukherjee (TT), Sonam Malik (wrestling), Aarti (yoga), Treesa Jolly (badminton), Gayatri Gopichand (badminton), Lalremsiami Hmar Zote (hockey), Mohammed Afsal (athletics), Pooja (kabaddi).

Khel Ratna name (proposed): Hardik Singh (hockey)