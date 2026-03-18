Unsettled accounts: 30th reminder to wrestler Bajrang for settlement of Rs 9 lakh funds sanctioned by SAI

CHENNAI: Almost a year ago, a financial audit of Sports Authority of India (SAI) revealed that over 300 athletes, including Olympic medallists, did not furnish bills to the tune of Rs 8 crore. The matter was discussed in Mission Olympic Cell's meeting then. The elite athletes, who failed to submit their bills, included Tokyo Olympic medallists like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Bajrang Punia apart from two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, also a grappler.

A year later, a few athletes including Punia apparently still had not submitted bills. On March 10, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of SAI sent Punia an email as a reminder for settlement. Punia’s outstanding invoices were Rs 12,53,161 in April last year. It's now Rs 9,40,800. The unsettled amount is the fund sanctioned by the TOPS towards his training camp in Dagestan, Russia from April 24 to May 28, 2024.

Interestingly, the fund was sanctioned on April 18, the same day Punia was served a whereabouts failure notice. The wrestler was provisionally suspended by National Anti-Doping Authority (NADA) till December 31, 2024 five days later i.e on April 23. The wrestler later clarified to the media that he was surprised when SAI cleared his Russia trip and added that he had cancelled his plan.

The mail sent to Punia on March 10 is the 30th reminder from the TOPS. The first mail was sent on August 30, 2024. "This is a gentle reminder in reference to certain funds sanctioned by TOPS towards the training camp in Dagestan, from 24th April, 2024 to 28th May (35 days) remain unsettled," read the mail. As per the mail, the funds (Rs 7,93,800 and Rs 1,47,000 that add up to Rs 9,40,800) were sanctioned as a financial assistance to Punia, along with his strength and conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan, personal coach Ali Shabanau, sparring partner Jitender and physiotherapist Anuj Gupta towards the training camp in Dagestan, Russia from 24th April, 2024 to 28th May 2024 (35 days).

"You are kindly requested to submit an amount of Rs 9,40,800 in the accounts of the secretary, Sports Authority of India for final settlement. Your cooperation in this regard will be highly appreciated," said the mail.

Punia didn't pick up calls nor did not respond to messages sent to him in this regard.

Notably, Punia along with Vinesh and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik spearheaded a campaign against former chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh three years ago levelling several allegations including sexual harassment against him. The matter is pending in court.