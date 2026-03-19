2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Bhubaneswar

India is set to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar in 2028. This was revealed by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Bahadur Singh Sagoo on Thursday. He said that the World Athletics council has allotted the 2028 Championships to India. “India will host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar,” the AFI president added. “The global competition will be held at Kalinga’s Indoor Stadium.”

The AFI chief said that the decision was taken during the WA meeting in Torun, Poland, which is the venue for the 2026 edition of World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to be held from March 20 to 22. WA vice president Adille Sumariwalla too was part of the meeting in Poland along with a former AFI president. Earlier in January 2026, members of the WA inspected Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Indoor Stadium and were satisfied with the facilities.

Odisha is one of the main destinations for track and field in the country, Sagoo said. The inaugural edition of the National Indoor Athletics Championships will be held at Kalinga’s Indoor Stadium on March 24 and 25.