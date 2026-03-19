Indian stars Abhay and Anahat shine in Indian Open squash

India stars have had a fruitful outing at the JSW Indian Open squash in Mumbai on Thursday. The day has had its share of entertainment with dominant performances, stunning comebacks and five-game thrillers.

India’s Abhay Singh has been having a stellar performance during this competition. He produced a clinical performance to overcome Matthew Lai of Hong Kong. The start was quite tight but the India's top squash player has had his moments of joy to finally secure a commanding 3-0 win.

In the women’s draw, Tanvi Khanna impressed with a composed and confident display against Egypt’s Nour Khafagy. While Khafagy pushed hard in each game, Khanna held her nerve in crucial moments to wrap up a 3-0 victory. Top seed Anahat Singh also continued her strong run, registering solid straight games win over Farida Walid of Egypt. Anahat maintained control throughout the match, blending precision and consistency to secure her place in the next round, winning the game 3-0.

Egypt’s Ibrahim Elkabbani and Mohamed Sharaf were two standout performers in gripping five-game encounters. Elkabbani pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, defeating top seed Yahya Elnawasany 3-2 in a 66-minute battle. Additionally, Sharaf edged past Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong in another pulsating five-setter.