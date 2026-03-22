FC Goa's Jhingan strikes late to deny Chennaiyin FC in ISL

CHENNAI: FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan scored a late goal to deny Chennaiyin FC a win in their first home game of the ongoing Indian Super League season at the JN Stadium here, on Sunday. The highly-engrossing match finished 1-1.

Having entered the tie after registering their first win of the campaign against Kerala Blasters in Kochi on March 7, Clifford Miranda's side were hoping for all three points in front of the home fans. And they were on course to doing that after Irfan Yadwad's strike in the 48th minute.

Irfan capitalised on a defensive error, kept his composure, and slotted home to give the Marina Machans a deserved lead, before continuing to trouble the Goa defence and win a corner as CFC looked to build on their advantage.

Just when it seemed like Chennaiyin would get maximum points, Jhingan scored to silence the home crowd. Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz initially did well to deny Dejan Drazic with a strong save, but Jhingan rose highest to head home from the resulting corner and level the score.

Chennaiyin are in 10th position with five points while Goa are placed fifth with 10 points. The former champions will next be in action against ISL debutants Inter Kashi on April 7.

Blasters part ways with head coach

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC parted ways with head coach David Catala following a poor start to the season. The former Spanish footballer was signed by KBFC mid-season last March after the then-coach, Michael Stahre, was fired for the same reasons last year, and coach TG Purushothaman quit at the end of the season. The team terminated the contract due to the team's below-par show so far. Blasters, who had a massive squad reshuffle this season, have lost five out of six games and have just one point so far this term.