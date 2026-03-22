Indain Open squash: Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh emerge champions

When the final day of the JSW India Open squash tournament came to conclusion on Sunday, two local favourites have had their bit in the sun. Favourites Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh won the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the CCI in Mumbai on Sunday.

The narrative was set from Day 1 of the event. Both Anahat and Abhay were on a roll throughout and dominated the proceedings. The men’s title clash was an all-Indian battle with Abhay overpowering his compatriot Veer Chotrani 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-4). Young sensation Anahat Singh blew away Hana Moataz of Egypt 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6) in the women’s final.

Abhay was in superb form in the men’s final dewpite Chotrani producing spirited fight. The opening game was a hard-fought battle with every point contested fiercely but Abhay finally prevailed.

Abhay later said, “I’m really happy to have won the tournament. Indian squash is very healthy right now with four men in the top 50, Anahat leading the charts in the Women’s World Champs. Obviously, the goal individually is the LA Olympics, but we all have a big year ahead and need to defend gold. As much as we’re competing against each other on tour, this year is also about coming together, pushing each other, and backing each other to win gold in Japan.”