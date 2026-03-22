Indain Open squash: Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh emerge champions

When the final day of the JSW India Open squash tournament came to conclusion on Sunday, two local favourites have had their bit in the sun. Favourites Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh won the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the CCI in Mumbai on Sunday.
The narrative was set from Day 1 of the event. Both Anahat and Abhay were on a roll throughout and dominated the proceedings. The men’s title clash was an all-Indian battle with Abhay overpowering his compatriot Veer Chotrani 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-4). Young sensation Anahat Singh blew away Hana Moataz of Egypt 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6) in the women’s final.
Abhay was in superb form in the men’s final dewpite Chotrani producing spirited fight. The opening game was a hard-fought battle with every point contested fiercely but Abhay finally prevailed.
Abhay later said, “I’m really happy to have won the tournament. Indian squash is very healthy right now with four men in the top 50, Anahat leading the charts in the Women’s World Champs. Obviously, the goal individually is the LA Olympics, but we all have a big year ahead and need to defend gold. As much as we’re competing against each other on tour, this year is also about coming together, pushing each other, and backing each other to win gold in Japan.”
Anahat prevails over Hana
Top-seed Anahat Singh of India came up with a sublime performance to outclass Hana Moataz of Egypt and clinch the women’s title. Although the second seeded Egyptian was a much experienced contender, the younger Anahat was in a league all her own. The top seeded Indian came up with a lethal combination of deception and speedy cross-court movement to leave her second seeded opponent struggling to match her pace.
Anahat said, “I think I played well in the first two games; I went a bit off track in the third. I was excited that I was winning. But I spoke to my coach when he came to my corner in the middle of the game, and he told me to focus on getting a good start because it was important not to let it go to the fifth. I started the fourth well, and I’m glad I was able to get through it.."
SOURCE: India Open