Asian Team Squash Championship postponed

KARACHI: The Asian Team Squash Championship scheduled in Islamabad next month has been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

The event was scheduled to be held from April 14 to 18.

"The Asian Squash Federation has informed us that it is not feasible to hold the event at this time because of the conflict and the resulting situation in the region," said an official.

He said that if the situation improves, the Pakistan Squash Federation will look at a window sometime in September.

Asked if the Indian squash federation had agreed to send its team for the event, the official said that the confirmation of teams participating in the championship is being handled by the continental body.

He said the PSF when given the hosting rights, had guaranteed safety and security of all participating teams.