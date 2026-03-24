Barca B to Bengaluru FC: Munoz set to take helm mid-season

BENGALURU: Midway through the season, just when stability seemed within reach, Bengaluru FC made a bold call. With the team delivering performances that promised more than they faltered, the club decided to part ways with head coach Renedy Singh, handing the reins to Pep Munoz, a source confirmed to The New Indian Express.

Sources have also indicated that, alongside Munoz, another official is expected to join the team as an assistant coach. On paper, it wasn't a crisis, but the sudden shift in power raises many questions and gives a possible hint at a story deeper than the standings suggest. However, the role of Singh is not yet confirmed.

In his debut stint at the helm, he was assertive, stamping a clear identity on the side. When the Blues were looking sharper, braver with the ball, shifting away from predictable long balls to a more grounded approach, the changes in coaching raised a few questions.

"It was a long-term goal to bring Munoz. However, the contract is yet to be signed," a source confirmed. BFC currently sits fifth in the ISL table, just three points off the top, meaning Munoz's immediate impact on tactical discipline could be the deciding factor in their "improbable" title chase.

"While the players are now taking a break for international duty, it would be better for Munoz to gel with the team and management. That could be one of the reasons management might have decided to bring him in now," the source added.

Even though the arrival of Munoz is not yet confirmed, fans can expect him on the pitch before the match against Kerala Blasters at the BFC's home ground, Kanteerava.

WHY MUNOZ?

The Spaniard, earlier served as assistant manager at FC Barcelona B and later took on head coaching roles with Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC in Cambodia's top flight and Shenzhen Peng City FC in China’s first division. Muñoz won two league titles and a domestic cup with Rieng and guided them to the AFC Challenge League final.

Munoz's playing style, implemented within a 4-2-3-1 formation, is firmly rooted in the possession-based, proactive principles characteristic of the Spanish football school.

He often uses a tactic where the team overloads one side of the pitch to draw defenders in, then quickly switches play to the opposite wing. This might help players like Ryan Williams and Aashique Kuruniyan.

SPANISH VIBES AT BFC

The club has appointed several Spanish tacticians, including Albert Roca, Carles Cuadrat, and Gerard Zaragoza, who have shaped its playing style and philosophy. This year, Munoz could likely join as the latest addition, bringing the total number of Spanish coaches at the club to four. This recurring association highlights Bengaluru's trust in Spanish expertise to build competitive squads and achieve consistent success in Indian football.