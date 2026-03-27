Confident Praggnanandhaa plots first step towards world glory

BENGALURU: At the fag end of 2024, R Praggnanandhaa, India's great chess hope, leader of the next generation and 'one of Anand's babies', was staring into the middle distance. The light in his eyes had disappeared. The teenager was worried. He was worried about his game and where it was headed. He was worried about why he had seemingly hit a wall. Above all, he was worried because he desperately wanted to be world champion. But, in a cruel twist of fate, he had seen compatriot and Olympiad colleague D Gukesh holding the one trophy he so badly craved.

He let it get to him. That's when there was a conversation with his coach-cum-mentor, RB Ramesh.

“We are all humans, and we are emotional people,” Ramesh had said about that particular conversation during the Chennai Grand Masters in August 2025. “So, it will have an impact when one is doing (well), especially when your competitors are doing better. It can affect you. At the same time, it can inspire you, motivate you. You don't want to be left behind.”

He had his eureka moment at the end of that conversation with Ramesh. There was a time when it used to affect him 'negatively'. Not anymore. "At some point earlier on," he had said in an interview during the Global Chess League in Mumbai in December 2025. "Now I think I'm mature enough that I can... I see it as an inspiration more than anything else."

If his 2024 was a middling year — including his first Candidates where he finished fifth — his 2025, at least the first part, saw a new side to him. A confident, more ambitious Pragg. That change, Pragg said during the GCL, went back to his talk with Ramesh. "Seeing Gukesh become the world champion and Arjun's (Erigaisi) deeds, inspired me... my talk with (Ramesh) sir was about small improvements. Trying to be more ambitious, more confident when I'm playing, trying to aim for tournament victories more than anything else."

Beginning Saturday, the 20-year-old has the chance to begin what he had started in 2024. Win the Candidates and give himself a shot at taking down Gukesh and his world championship later this year in the title match. On the upcoming Candidates itself, he had said: "I'm more experienced and I think I'm stronger than two years ago. I have also won a few top events, I believe I can do it again."