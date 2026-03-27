F1's Japanese GP will be the last for 5 weeks due to the effects of the Iran war

SUZUKA: The Japanese Grand Prix is only the third race of the new Formula 1 season, but it will be last one for five weeks with events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia called off because of the war in Iran.

The next F1 race is not until May 3 in Miami. Here's what we've learned so far from races in Australia and China with the Japanese GP set for Sunday:

Mercedes and Ferrari have adapted best to Formula's 1 most radical change in power and chassis in more than a decade.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have won each of the first two races, and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have flip-flopped finishing third and fourth. Mercedes and Ferrari are the favorites on Suzuka's figure-eight circuit, located in central Japan and among F1's most storied venues.

Suzuka is a vastly different circuit from Australia — a street course in Melbourne — and Shanghai, which resembles many of the newer Formula 1 venues. Suzuka is old-school — narrow, twisting with only one major straightaway for passing.

Hamilton has won the Japanese GP five times, four times at Suzuka as he surges back near the top of the standings after two races.