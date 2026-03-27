Indian compound mixed team strikes gold, women settle for silver

BANGKOK: India's compound archers dished out a strong show, clinching the mixed team gold and women's team silver at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 to take their tally to four medals, here on Friday.

With this, India's overall tally stands at one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, with the earlier medals coming from the women's recurve team and the men's compound team on Wednesday.

The Indian contingent is also assured of four more medals, with entries in three finals later in the day -- the women's recurve individual (Ridhi Phor), the men's recurve team, and the men's compound individual, which will feature an all-Indian summit clash.

The highlight of the morning session was the top-seeded compound mixed team pair of Chikitha Taniparthi and Rajat Chauhan, who held their nerve to edge past second-seeded Malaysia 158-156 in a tense gold-medal clash.

In a contest defined by precision and composure, the difference boiled down to narrow margins as India dropped just two points across 16 arrows, while Malaysia dropped four.

The Indian duo got off to a perfect start with four consecutive 10s and maintained their rhythm despite minor lapses in the middle phase. After three ends, they held a slender one-point lead at 118-117.