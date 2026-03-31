Advani clinches National 9-ball pool title on debut

LUDHIANA (PUNJAB): India’s most decorated cueist Pankaj Advani added another feather to his cap by winning his maiden National 9-ball pool title at the Rotary Bhawan on Tuesday.

In the final, the PSPB cueist outplayed Nitin Sharma of Chandigarh 11-6 in the race-to-11 affair in front of an appreciative crowd. Advani, who stayed away from the fast-paced discipline for over 25 years, made it a memorable debut.

"This is a very different title,” said Advani, before adding, “It means so much to me winning a sport which is outside of my comfort zone!

“To be an underdog and eventually go on to lift the trophy is something I never imagined in my wildest dreams would happen.”

The 28-time World champion in billiards and snooker proved that he possesses a high degree of skill and tactical acumen to excel in this high-speed version of cue sports.