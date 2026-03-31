Trying to bring variation in my smashes: Shuttler Ayush Shetty

BENGALURU: There's a quiet ease about Ayush Shetty, even in the middle of chaos. Inside the gym at the Centre for Excellence, Bengaluru, where he trains, it was just another day for Shetty — head down, legs pumping, locked into his routine. But the buzz was there, kids lingered a little longer, and others walked up for a quick chat. He didn't brush it off — he paused, smiled and spoke to them like one of their own and then, catching his breath, walked over for a chat.

India's rising men's singles shuttler Shetty, currently ranked World No 25, has secured his place at the upcoming Badminton Asia Championships, set to begin on April 7 in China, marking another significant step in his rapidly progressing career.

Shetty, who is confident about his flat games, said his recent sessions with coach Irwansyah have also contributed to strengthening his defensive play. Although the coaching arrangement is not permanent yet, it has already helped him gain confidence, especially in defence and in controlling rallies.

Even though the 20-year-old is not happy with his recent performances, he said, "I'm usually back in the gym the very next day after a tournament — I don't really believe in switching off and then trying to switch back on. Staying in that rhythm helps me keep improving. I prefer to stay calm and composed, and that gives me a quiet belief that I can get the job done," he added with a smile.

Shetty, who is scheduled to depart for the tournament on Saturday, said, "Even though I'm confident of my smashes, I understand players now can read my shots a little more than before. So, I'm trying to bring variation in them, especially from the backside. Also, some sessions focus on more endurance-based, so that it helps me in the long rallies."

In a candid moment with this daily, the young shuttler turned admirer, tipping his hat to two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. For a brief second, the competitor faded, and the fan took over — giving him all the credit for the training. It was that time, when it felt that Shetty was still chasing the very greatness that once inspired him from afar. "I was not good at long rallies, but during the training with Axelsen in Dubai, he actually made me understand how I should use my height and use the long rallies to attack more. And, now I enjoy it," said the 6.5-foot-tall youngster.

With the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup also on the horizon, the upcoming continental championship will be a major contest for them as it could act as a momentum builder ahead of the biggest team battles. "I will be playing against China in the Asia Championship. I will get to know more about them, and that will definitely help me for the Thomas Cup," he said.

Now, at the Asia Championships, the Mangaluru boy stands at the threshold — armed with belief and an opportunity to turn promise into a defining breakthrough.