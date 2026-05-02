Miami Grand Prix: Lando Norris on sprint pole as McLaren shine again

MIAMI: World champion Lando Norris ended Mercedes' early-season supremacy by steering his upgraded McLaren to pole position on Friday for Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Briton outpaced championship-leading Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, in his Mercedes, by 0.222 seconds with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri third, adrift by a further 0.239 seconds.

The two McLarens, equipped with a successful upgrade package during F1's five-week hiatus due to the conflict in the Middle East, shone in the Florida heat to finish ahead of their main rivals.

"It was great, a perfect result for us and a nice way to reward the team," said Norris. "We've got some new upgrades so it's nice for me to feel some grip again. We've known that this track has always been good for us.

"But we knew, too, that what we were bringing would make a good step and it has and our estimations have been correct."

It was the first time this year that Mercedes had been outqualified after dominating the three previous Grands Prix.