Bengaluru to host back-to-back ATP challenger events

BENGALURU: The ATP Challenger Bengaluru is set to serve up for two weeks as back-to-back tournaments are set to take place at iconic SM Krishna Tennis Stadium from May 11–24 (May 11–17 and May 18–24).

The city has hosted multiple ATP Challenger tournaments in the past, and in 2026 alone, this will be the third Challenger event in Bengaluru, following the successful staging of the Bengaluru Open earlier this year.

"These back-to-back ATP Challenger tournaments are particularly significant as they offer a valuable platform for the second rung of Indian players to compete against high-quality international fields, earn crucial ATP points, and transition to the next level of professional tennis,” Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, Secretary of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association said.