Bengaluru to host back-to-back ATP challenger events

BENGALURU: The ATP Challenger Bengaluru is set to serve up for two weeks as back-to-back tournaments are set to take place at iconic SM Krishna Tennis Stadium from May 11–24 (May 11–17 and May 18–24).
The city has hosted multiple ATP Challenger tournaments in the past, and in 2026 alone, this will be the third Challenger event in Bengaluru, following the successful staging of the Bengaluru Open earlier this year.
"These back-to-back ATP Challenger tournaments are particularly significant as they offer a valuable platform for the second rung of Indian players to compete against high-quality international fields, earn crucial ATP points, and transition to the next level of professional tennis,” Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, Secretary of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association said.
Mexico’s Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez headlines the singles main draw, bringing with him strong credentials on the Challenger circuit. Close on his heels is USA’s Keegan Smith, followed by Australia’s Philip Sekulic and Japan’s Hayato Matsuoka, completing the top four.
Adding further depth are players such as Hamish Stewart, Ognjen Milic, and Maximus Jones, all of whom have shown the ability to challenge higher-ranked opponents and push deep into the tournament.
“The acceptance list reflects the strength and depth of the Bengaluru Challenger, with a very competitive top field and a strong international presence. At the same time, it is encouraging to see a solid Indian contingent across singles and doubles.” Sunil Yajaman, Joint Secretary, All India Tennis Association & Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association said.
Leading India's charge is young Karan Singh, alongside seasoned campaigner Mukund Sasikumar, who will look to make the most of home conditions. They are joined by Sidharth Rawat, another consistent performer on the domestic and international circuit.
In doubles, the pairing of Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni stands out as one of the most experienced teams in the draw, while SD Prajwal Dev teams up with Nitin Kumar Sinha, forming a formidable combination. India’s doubles strength is further bolstered by the presence of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, partnering Sergey Betov, and the duo of Mukund Sasikumar and Adil Kalyanpur, ensuring strong home representation across the board.