Chennaiyin suffer narrow defeat against Punjab in ISL

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC suffered their sixth defeat of the season as they lost (0-1) via an own goal from Lalrinliana Hnamte against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

It was Punjab who made a start full of promise, forcing CFC defender Pritam Kotal to make a goal-line clearance around the 11-minute mark. Laldinliana Renthlei followed it up with a crucial block to deny a clear sight of goal.

Chennaiyin carved out a promising 3v2 situation, but Hnamte's heavy touch let the opportunity slip. Striker Daniel Chima Chukwu was also presented with a half-chance soon after, only for the Punjab defence to recover in time.

As the match wore, both teams struggled to get a firm grip of the proceedings. After the break, the pattern continued, with Chennaiyin remaining compact defensively while searching for a breakthrough in attack. CFC captain Alberto Noguera came closest to creating one, delivering a dangerous ball into the box that nearly led to an opening, with Chennaiyin also seeing appeals for a handball waved away.

The away team continued to probe in the final stages, working the ball into promising areas but lacked the clinical edge at the final third.

CFC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz was then called into action for the first time, producing a fine save to concede a corner. Punjab capitalised on the resulting set-piece in the 84th minute, with the ball deflecting in off Hnamte for an unfortunate own goal.

Chennaiyin will face NorthEast United in their penultimate match of the season, before concluding the campaign at home against Bengaluru FC.