AICF assures prize money for Abhijeet after the GM approaches Sports Ministry over unpaid dues

Renowned Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta, left frustrated by the delay in receiving prize money for his Odisha Open title earlier this year, has now received assurances from the All India Chess Federation that the issue will be resolved and "necessary action" is initiated to clear his dues.

Gupta, a Chess Olympiad medallist and five-time Commonwealth champion, had been left exasperated as repeated letters to the AICF failed to secure his payment even four months after winning the title, forcing him to seek intervention from the Sports Ministry.

Sources said the Odisha association, which organised the tournament, is embroiled in infighting, with its bank account frozen and the organisers unable to clear the dues.

"I kindly request the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to look into this matter and help ensure that players receive their rightful prize money with transparency and accountability," wrote the 36-year-old Gupta on 'X'.

"This is not just about one unpaid prize. It is about protecting the dignity and trust of every chess player in India." Gupta also told PTI that the organisers owe him Rs 5.5 lakh in prize money for the tournament which he won in January.

However, he later posted on social media that AICF president Nitin Narang had assured him that the issue would be resolved.

"The President of All India Chess Federation @narangnitin ji called me and assured me that the necessary action has been initiated!" wrote Gupta.

The Grandmaster had earlier said in his post that he was assured the prize money would be paid within a month, but the payment never materialised.

"However, when I followed up later, they (organisers) stopped responding," he said.

"As a sportsperson, you learn to accept losses more often than victories -- that is part of the journey. But what hurts even more is winning and still not receiving what you rightfully earned."